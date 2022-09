Last date to submit applications is October 3

A total of 18,321 candidates have registered for single window counselling for MBBS and BDS courses offered in the State. Among them, 12,066 registrations are for government colleges and 6,255 for self-financing colleges, according to the Directorate of Medical Education.

The Directorate of Medical Education began issuing applications on September 22 and the last date to submit filled in applications is October 3.