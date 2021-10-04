Over 17 lakh people get jabs in fourth mega vaccination camp

TIRUCHI

One crore people vaccinated in September: Health Minister

Over one crore people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu in September. The introduction of the mega vaccination drives had led to this increase in the number of people taking jabs, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in Tiruchi on Sunday.

A total of 17,19,544 people took jabs on Sunday, of whom 9,68,010 took the first dose and 7,51,534 the second. Incessant rains in over 16 districts in the State may have impacted the performance in some districts, though many people turned up despite the downpour, Mr. Subramanian told reporters after inspecting vaccination camps in Pudukottai and other districts.

A total of 24,882 camps were conducted at various places including primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres, schools and other public places.

“The Chief Minister contacted Collectors to ensure that awareness programmes are conducted to motivate people to take vaccines. Plans will soon be drawn up to continue the mega vaccination drives,” he said.

Tiruchi district has exceeded the State average in the total number of people who have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 62% of people have taken at least the first dose across the State, while in Tiruchi, 63% have been inoculated, Mr. Subramanian said.

On Sunday, 65,310 people took jabs in Tiruchi district. While the performance was a slight dip compared to last Sunday’s 1.6 lakh, rain in Manapparai area, grama sabhas and other miscellaneous reasons may have been the cause for it, the Minister said.

Special vaccination camps will not be held on Monday, as a day of rest will be given to health workers, following Sunday’s camps, he said.