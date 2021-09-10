Over 1,672 POCSO cases filed in State this year until June

1,252 booked for raping minors and 420 for other offences

More than 1,672 cases were filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Tamil Nadu until June this year, according to a policy note on the Home Department tabled by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly.

Of them, 1,252 were booked for raping minors and 420 were booked for other offences.

However, the note said that for the year 2021 up to June 30, the data given were tentative and the crime statistics for the year were yet to be published.

In 2019, 2,396 cases under the POCSO Act were reported and 3,090 cases were reported in 2020.

As for the crimes against women, 197 rapes, 11 dowry deaths, 336 cases of cruelty by husbands and relatives, 416 cases of molestation and 381 cases of kidnapping were reported until June.

In the category of violent crimes, 777 murders and 1,266 attempt to murder cases were reported in the first half of the year. Similarly, 1,102 robberies, 2,115 burglaries and 5,510 thefts were reported.

Six cases of custodial deaths were reported in 2020, and the number was two this year.

As many as 800 women help desks are functioning in the rural and urban areas. These desks are being strengthened by providing them equipment worth ₹1 lakh each from the Nirbhaya Fund. All the law and order and railway police stations have women officers to attend to the women petitioners.

Raising awareness

Training and awareness programmes on the safety of women and children for child welfare police officers and online webinars for police officers are conducted regularly.

The children’s homes were visited by the senior officers of the crimes against women and children wing to ensure proper functioning.