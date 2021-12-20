Over 16,700 buses to be operated for Pongal festival

CHENNAI

20 December 2021 20:01 IST

Special buses to be operated from Jan. 11 to 13 and from Jan. 16 to 18

The Transport Department has proposed to operate 10,300 buses from Chennai, including 4,000 special buses, to various destinations in the State to clear the rush between January 11 and 13 in connection with the Pongal festival.

This was decided at a special meeting chaired by Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan at the Secretariat on Monday. In all, 16,768 buses comprising regular and special buses to various parts of the city and the State would be operated.

A press release said the buses would be operated from the five bus termini, including Madhavaram (for Andhra Pradesh bound buses), K.K. Nagar (ECR route to Puduchery, Cuddalore and Chidambaram), Tambaram MEPZ (for Thindivanam, Vikravandi, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur), Poonamallee (for Vellore, Arani, Arcot and Hosur) and Koyambedu (Mayiladhuthurai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruchi, Madurai, Thirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari).

In the return direction, the department would run 16,709 special buses between January 16 and 18. A total of 12 ticket booking counters have been opened at Koyambedu and Tambaram MEPZ.