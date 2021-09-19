Over 16,000 take the jab at mega vaccination camp in Kallakurichi

VILLUPURAM

19 September 2021 23:45 IST

District reports 32 fresh cases of COVID-19 while Villupuram logged 27 cases

As many as 16,602 persons were vaccinated in the second mega vaccination programme held in Kallakurichi district on Sunday.

According to Collector P.N. Sridhar, the vaccines were administered in 423 camps.

The camps began at 7 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m. About 12,804 people took the first dose of the vaccine while 3,798 took the second dose. Official sources said there was no wastage of doses.

The district reported 32 cases, taking the overall tally to 30,697.

Camp in Villupuram

In Villupuram district, Collector D. Mohan inaugurated the mass vaccination camp at Government Higher Secondary School in Villupuram. Twenty-seven persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 45,229

Meanwhile, Cuddalore district reported one COVID-19 death and 40 new cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 63,010. The official death toll stood at 854. The district saw 61,818 recoveries and 338 were active cases.