Tamil Nadu

Over 1.51 lakh violators arrested

Over 1,51,151 persons have been arrested so far for venturing out on roads, violating prohibitory orders promulgated in the State from March 24, to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak. All of them were released on bail.

In the last 20 days, 1,40,176 violations were reported and 1,40,176 first information reports (FIRs) were registered.

As many as 1,19,286 vehicles were seized and a total amount of ₹53.72 lakh was collected as fine from the violators, the police said.

