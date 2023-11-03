ADVERTISEMENT

Over 15,000 submit applications for inclusion in electoral rolls in T.N. in seven days

November 03, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tiruvallur (990), Coimbatore (965) and Chennai (960) were the districts that had the highest number of electors looking to be enrolled

The Hindu Bureau

In all, a total of 36,142 applications were received by the ECI in T.N. during these seven days. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Over 15,000 applications from across Tamil Nadu have been received by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the past one week seeking inclusion in the electoral rolls.

Since October 27, a total of 14,888 Form 6 (for inclusion in electoral rolls) applications were received in person, and 299 have been received online, from 38 districts of the State. Five persons have submitted Form 6A applications (seeking inclusion of name in the electoral roll by an overseas Indian elector).

ALSO READ
Draft poll rolls put number of Tamil Nadu voters at 6.11 crore

Tiruvallur (990), Coimbatore (965) and Chennai (960) were the districts that had the highest number of electors looking to be enrolled. Chengalpattu received 802 Form 6 applications.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said a total of 19,036 persons have submitted Form 8 applications (seeking the shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral roll/replacement of EPIC/marking of PwD), both online and offline between October 27 and November 2.

A total of 1,914 (including online and offline) Form 7 applications (objecting for proposed inclusion/seeking deletion of name in existing electoral roll) were received during this period.

In all, a total of 36,142 applications were received by the ECI during these seven days.

Camps on November 4,5

Mr. Sahoo said that the ECI received good response to this Special Summary Revision in just one week. “A large number of forms have been received in the online mode. All our efforts to enrol first-time voters are actively being pursued.”

The ECI will be organising special camps at all polling stations on November 4 and 5, where election officials will be present with the draft electoral rolls and all necessary forms. “Citizens can check their names in the electoral rolls for inclusion or deletion, as the case may be,” Mr. Sahoo said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US