Over 15,000 submit applications for inclusion in electoral rolls in T.N. in seven days

Tiruvallur (990), Coimbatore (965) and Chennai (960) were the districts that had the highest number of electors looking to be enrolled

November 03, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
In all, a total of 36,142 applications were received by the ECI in T.N. during these seven days.

In all, a total of 36,142 applications were received by the ECI in T.N. during these seven days. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Over 15,000 applications from across Tamil Nadu have been received by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the past one week seeking inclusion in the electoral rolls.

Since October 27, a total of 14,888 Form 6 (for inclusion in electoral rolls) applications were received in person, and 299 have been received online, from 38 districts of the State. Five persons have submitted Form 6A applications (seeking inclusion of name in the electoral roll by an overseas Indian elector).

Draft poll rolls put number of Tamil Nadu voters at 6.11 crore

Tiruvallur (990), Coimbatore (965) and Chennai (960) were the districts that had the highest number of electors looking to be enrolled. Chengalpattu received 802 Form 6 applications.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said a total of 19,036 persons have submitted Form 8 applications (seeking the shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral roll/replacement of EPIC/marking of PwD), both online and offline between October 27 and November 2.

A total of 1,914 (including online and offline) Form 7 applications (objecting for proposed inclusion/seeking deletion of name in existing electoral roll) were received during this period.

In all, a total of 36,142 applications were received by the ECI during these seven days.

Camps on November 4,5

Mr. Sahoo said that the ECI received good response to this Special Summary Revision in just one week. “A large number of forms have been received in the online mode. All our efforts to enrol first-time voters are actively being pursued.”

The ECI will be organising special camps at all polling stations on November 4 and 5, where election officials will be present with the draft electoral rolls and all necessary forms. “Citizens can check their names in the electoral rolls for inclusion or deletion, as the case may be,” Mr. Sahoo said.

