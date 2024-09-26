Over 1,500 police personnel to be deployed for Stalin’s visit to Ranipet

More than 1,500 police personnel, including superintendents of police, from Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts, 50 inspectors and women constables will be deployed as part of security arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to Ranipet district starting from September 27 (Friday).

Mr. Stalin will lay the foundation stone for the ₹9,000 crore JLR and Tata Motors manufacturing facility at SIPCOT complex in Panapakkam near Ranipet town on Saturday. He is expected to travel by road on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44).

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister will attend a public meeting in Kancheepuram to mark DMK’s diamond jubilee, in which leaders of all the alliance parties are expected to participate.

“The carriageway along the route, especially near Sriperumbudur and Kancheepuram, has been spruced up. Faulty streetlights are being replaced with new LED lights. Reflectors and other warning signages are also installed at accident prone spots on the route,” said an official.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) for Ranipet, D. V. Kiran Shruthi, inaugurated a round-the-clock police booth in Panakkam village that comes under Nemili panchayat union. The new booth, which comes under Nemili police limits, will have at least two police constables for every shift. It also has CCTV cameras, LED lights, a register for police to record daily events and a complaint box for residents.

Along with Ranipet Collector J. U. Chandrakala, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, E.V. Velu inspected the preparatory works undertaken by the district administration for Mr. Stalin’s visit.

A total of 1,213 acres of land from four villages, namely Agavalam, Thuraiyur, Nedumpuli and Peruvalayam were acquired by the district administration in which the new car manufacturing facility will be coming up in 470 acres and remaining space goes to a leather industrial park.

The new facility will make electric vehicles and other regular cars. It will generate around 5,000 jobs, both direct and indirect, in automotive and associated industries.

