Over 150 persons from institutions in T.N. among top 2% of global scientists

CHENNAI

06 November 2021 23:45 IST

Diabetologist V. Mohan ranked highest across all fields with a rank of 7,563

Over 150 persons from around 60 institutions in Tamil Nadu, who have published research papers, have found a place among the top 2% of the scientists globally, based on their work till 2020. The recently published list was compiled by Stanford University, Elsevier BV and SciTech Strategies, based on various parameters related to citations of the research publications.

V. Mohan, director of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, was ranked the highest in Tamil Nadu across all fields with an overall global rank of 7,563 based on a composite score that included all citations. Dr. Mohan, the only Indian to receive American Diabetes Association’s Harold Rifkin Award, has more than 1,400 publications in his name.

The list also included R. Velraj, the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, who is also a Professor at the Institute of Energy Studies at the university. His work was included in the field of Enabling and Strategic Technologies. Two more faculty members from the university have also found a place in the list.

Indian Institute of Technology (Madras) had the highest of 47 persons associated with the institute finding a place in the list.

Chandrasekharan Rajendran from the Department of Management Studies topped the list among those from the institute. Sarit K. Das from the Department of Mechanical Engineering in the institute was, meanwhile, ranked the top in Mechanical Engineering field in the country. Apart from IIT Madras, Vellore Institute of Technology and Christian Medical College, Vellore, had the second and third highest of 13 and 10 researchers respectively on the list.

Among the State and Central government-run institutions in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai University, Bharathiar University, National Institute of Technology in Tiruchi and Central Electrochemical Research Institute in Karaikudi had more than five persons each from the institutions on the list.

The list has been updated every year since its publication in 2019.