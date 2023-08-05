Over 15 persons injured after government bus hits tree in Tiruvannamalai

August 05, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

More than 15 persons including the driver and conductor were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus hit a roadside tamarind tree when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle on Chengam Main Road at Athiyandal village near Tiruvannamalai town on August 5.

Police said that the government bus (Route No: 438; Salem to Kancheepuram) was heading to Kancheepuram with 17 commuters, who are mostly from Kancheepuram) when the bus driver, C. Suresh (47), a resident of Vandavasi, failed to notice the concrete median at the entry of Tiruvannamalai town on the stretch.

In order to avoid hitting the median, police said the driver steered the wheel towards the extreme end of the carriageway. However, he lost control of the vehicle and hit the tree on the stretch. The incident happened around 4.45 a.m.

Immediately, passersby and farmers in the area rushed to the spot and rescued the injured commuters from the mangled bus. The injured persons were admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town.

Of 17 injured persons, the condition of A. Srinivas (47), a commuter, was said to be critical. A case has been registered by Tiruvannamalai Taluk police. Further investigation is on, police said.

