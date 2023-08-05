HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 15 persons injured after government bus hits tree in Tiruvannamalai

Of 17 injured persons, the condition of A. Srinivas (47), a commuter, was said to be critical. A case has been registered by Tiruvannamalai Taluk police

August 05, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

More than 15 persons including the driver and conductor were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus hit a roadside tamarind tree when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle on Chengam Main Road at Athiyandal village near Tiruvannamalai town on August 5.

Police said that the government bus (Route No: 438; Salem to Kancheepuram) was heading to Kancheepuram with 17 commuters, who are mostly from Kancheepuram) when the bus driver, C. Suresh (47), a resident of Vandavasi, failed to notice the concrete median at the entry of Tiruvannamalai town on the stretch.

In order to avoid hitting the median, police said the driver steered the wheel towards the extreme end of the carriageway. However, he lost control of the vehicle and hit the tree on the stretch. The incident happened around 4.45 a.m.

Immediately, passersby and farmers in the area rushed to the spot and rescued the injured commuters from the mangled bus. The injured persons were admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town.

Of 17 injured persons, the condition of A. Srinivas (47), a commuter, was said to be critical. A case has been registered by Tiruvannamalai Taluk police. Further investigation is on, police said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.