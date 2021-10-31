Over 1.5 lakh vaccinated in Vellore and nearby districts

Seventh mega vaccination camp conducted on Saturday

The district administrations in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur vaccinated more than 1.5 lakh persons in 2,996 camps in the seventh mega vaccination camp on Saturday.

Among the four districts, Tiruvannamalai set up 1,075 camps, highest among four districts, vaccinating 78,097 persons including 26,067 persons from Cheyyar block on Saturday. This is slightly less than the sixth mega camp that was held on October 23.

At present, the district has a total of 19.62 lakh persons in the 18 plus population. So far, 68% have been vaccinated. “Apart from mega camps, our health staff also conduct door-to-door vaccination. On an average 10,000 people are vaccinated in the district every day,” said Tiruvannamalai Colletor B. Murugesh.

In Vellore, 1,000 camps were organised covering 247 villages, four town panchayats and two municipalities.

As many as 41,409 persons were vaccinated. Tirupattur and Ranipet districts organised 421 and 500 camps covering 23,000 and 17,040 persons respectively.