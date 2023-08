August 09, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 1.48 crore applications have been received across Tamil Nadu during two phases of collection of applications for benefitting under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, the Tamil Nadu government said on Wednesday.

Those left out in these two phases could make use of special camps that would be organised on August 19 and 20, an official release said. A field verification would follow after receipt of applications.