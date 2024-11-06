Over 14,000 police personnel to be deployed for Karthigai Deepam in Tiruvannamalai

More than 14,000 police personnel, including those who will man 20 watch towers, will be deployed as part of security measures during Karthigai Deepam festival, which will be held from December 1-17.

Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, along with SP M. Sudhakar, inspected the civic amenities and temple chariot works in the town as part of preparation for the festival. Around 40-45 lakh visitors are expected to participate in Maha Deepam festival on December 13 in the town. The temple car pulling event, which will be held on December 10, will attract around six lakh visitors. “On an average, a six-member police team led by a sub-inspector will be deployed for every 500 metres especially during the Maha Deepam day,” Mr. Pandian told The Hindu.

The district administration will set up 17 temporary bus termini on the outskirts of the town with a parking capacity of 1,635 buses. Over 2,700 buses with around 7,000 trips will be operated from various districts to the town for the festival.

As most vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, will not be allowed to enter the town especially during the Maha Deepam festival and temple car pulling days to avoid congestion, the Transport Department will operate 180 shuttle services between the temporary bus terminus to the 14-km Girivalam path and Arunachaleswara temple, around four km away. Each commuter will be charged ₹10 for shuttle services.

Vehicles will be allowed to park at 74 parking lots that are away from the town. The parking space can accommodate 11,655 cars. Jute mats will be laid for at least a distance of two km on the footpaths in the town for visitors to beat the heat. Children at the festival will be tied wrist bands to ensure their safety.

The Health Department will set up 85 mobile health desks, mostly on the Girivalam path and bus termini, during the festival. Around 40 ambulances, including 15 bike ambulances, will also be deployed. Adequate water taps (211 spots), washrooms (836 spots), including 483 washrooms on Girivalam path, 1,258 streetlights (698 lights on Girivalam path alone) will be set up for the festival. Around 3,400 sanitary workers will be engaged in the town to remove trash during the festival.

To ensure the safety of visitors, two centralised control rooms at the Collectorate and SP office will be set up to monitor 730 CCTV cameras round the clock. Around 750 firefighters with 23 water tenders will be deployed to prevent accidental fire especially on the hillock during Maha Deepam festival.