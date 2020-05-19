Tamil Nadu

Over 1,400 people leave Vellore for Malda

Passengers include patients, caregivers and children

Another batch of patients and their caregivers left Vellore by a Shramik special train operated from Katpadi junction on Monday. The train with 1,474 passengers, including several children, left the platform number one at 9.30 p.m. for Malda town in west Bengal. Food and water were provided to the the passengers.

District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram, Superintendent of Police, Praveshkumar, Katpadi railway station manager Ravindranath were present during the send-off.

Passengers were asked to maintain social distancing during the travel and keep themselves quarantined for 14 days after they reached home. Railway Protection Force personnel from Katpadi and volunteers from Indian Red Cross Society assisted the passengers to board the train and load their luggage. A contingent of RPF personnel ensured the safety of the passengers till Renigunta junction, where the next set of personnel took charge.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 4:57:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/over-1400-people-leave-vellore-for-malda/article31623971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY