Over 1,400 people leave Vellore for Malda

Another batch of patients and their caregivers left Vellore by a Shramik special train operated from Katpadi junction on Monday. The train with 1,474 passengers, including several children, left the platform number one at 9.30 p.m. for Malda town in west Bengal. Food and water were provided to the the passengers.
District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram, Superintendent of Police, Praveshkumar, Katpadi railway station manager Ravindranath were present during the send-off.
Passengers were asked to maintain social distancing during the travel and keep themselves quarantined for 14 days after they reached home. Railway Protection Force personnel from Katpadi and volunteers from Indian Red Cross Society assisted the passengers to board the train and load their luggage. A contingent of RPF personnel ensured the safety of the passengers till Renigunta junction, where the next set of personnel took charge.
