Over 1,300 workers arrive home aboard special train

VILLUPURAM

26 May 2020 00:28 IST

30 buses arranged to transport them to various places

A special train ferrying over 1,300 migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra arrived in Villupuram on Monday.

The workers, hailing from 17 districts including, seven in the northern zone, were sent by buses to their respective towns.

The special train arrived in Villupuram at 1 a.m. Of the 1,388 passengers, 561 hailed from Kallakurichi district followed by 499 from Villupuram, 210 from Tiruvannamalai, 38 from Cuddalore and 18 from Vellore district.

Advertising

Advertising

A team led by Collector A. Annadurai and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar were present.

An official said 30 special buses were arranged to transport them to their respective towns. The district administration provided food packets, water bottles and face masks to all the passengers before they boarded the vehicles.

Special facility

The 499 passengers from Villupuram district were taken to a special quarantine facility set up for those persons returning from other States.

Their throat swabs have been taken and they would be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days, the official added.