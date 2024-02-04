ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,300 candidates write TRB exam in Cuddalore

February 04, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 1,366 government teacher aspirants appeared for the Graduate Teacher and Block Resource Teacher Educator (BRTE) exam conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board at four centres in the district on Sunday.

While a total of 1,407 aspirants had applied for the examination, 41 of them did not turn up for the examination. Elaborate arrangements had been made by the district administration for the smooth conduct of the examination.

District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj inspected the centre at St. Anne’s Girls Higher Secondary School in Cuddalore.

