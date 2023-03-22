Over 12,000 people register for Umagine Chennai 2023 which begins today

March 22, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 12,000 people have registered for Umagine Chennai 2023, Asia’s largest summit on technology and innovation, that will happen in Chennai from March 23 to 25, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T. Mano Thangaraj said.

At an event organised at the IIT-Madras Research Park (IITMRP) ahead Umagine Chennai 2023, the Minister said: “Earlier, for an event like this, we had to travel abroad. But now we are organising it in Tamil Nadu.”

IIT Madras Research Park president Ashok Jhunjhunwala in his presentation suggested that the State could set up three research parks on the lines of the one in IIT in 10 years. “One in Tiruchi-Madurai Corridor, Coimbatore and Hosur-Krishnagiri region. We need to nurture 5-10 engineering universities/colleges in each region and to set up entrepreneurship ecosystem and industry academia collaboration,” he said.

He recommended setting up a 2,000-acre tech city south of Chennai. The professor, who has nurtured and mentored several start-ups at the IIMRP, said: “Machines used in manufacturing industries — most electronics machines are imported today and start-ups in Tamil Nadu can build them.”

J. Kumaragurubaran, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Information Technology and Digital Services Department, gave examples of how IT played a crucial role in transforming departments in the State. He recalled that when he was in-charge of SIPCOT, the department used maps to show locations to investors.

“The officials had to go back to their headquarters and have another round of consultation or visit the location many times. That is when we thought why not take this online so that investors can see land parcels sitting in their offices. We called the GIS mapping team and made the whole process available online,” Mr. Kumaragurubaran added.