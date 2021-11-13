Over 1,200 residents relocated to relief camps

The personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) have rescued 1,211 people from flooded residential areas along with 96 animals in the last five days and shifted them to relief camps.

Director General of Police, Fire Services, Karan Singha, has ordered the personnel and equipment to be brought from Vellore, Trichi, Coimbatore and Madurai to assist with rescue operations in the city.

Redeployment

Additional vehicles, pumps and boats with 300 fire personnel have been redeployed to the city since Sunday.

A press release from the TNFRS said, “In five days, water from 182 places around the city has been cleared. A total of 1,211 people have been rescued, 97 trees that fell and blocked the road had been cleared, 86 animals, both pets and strays, had been rescued and 68 incidents of fire had been put out.”