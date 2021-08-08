Over 120 rowdies rounded up in three months in Kancheepuram district

The SP M. Sudhakar says that the crackdown against rowdy elements will continue to ensure no one indulges in any further criminal activities

Over 120 rowdies were nabbed in Kancheepuram district in the last three months. The crackdown against rowdy elements will continue to ensure no one indulges in any further criminal activities, said Kancheepuram district Superintendent of Police (SP) M.Sudhakar.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said a series of actions has been taken against rowdies in the past couple of months. Special teams have nabbed them and remanded them in judicial custody. Over 120 rowdies have been captured so far.

'Padappai' Guna, Prasanth, Santhosh and Purushothaman are prominent among those who were arrested by police. Mr. Guna has as at least six murder cases and about 20 other cases pending against him and Mr.Purushothaman was allegedly involved in murders and attempt to murders.

Mr. Sudhakar said, "Three teams have been constituted exclusively for the purpose of tracing and nabbing the rowdies who have history sheets against them in the district. Each team has been given specific tasks. A list was prepared on rowdies who had non-bailable warrants pending against them; absconding from criminal cases and history sheets on them."

When asked whether the local gang from Kancheepuram and Sriperumpudur were involved in looting the container trucks of mobile phones, the SP said there was no involvement of locals. He also said drivers of containers originating from the district have been educated well about the available helplines for them and patrolling has been strengthened on highways to prevent any kind of similar occurrence.