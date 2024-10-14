Over 1,100 relief camps set up in Chennai, three neighbouring districts in view of heavy rain forecast

A total of 1,181 relief camps have been set up in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, as of Monday afternoon, in view of the heavy rain predicted in the next few days. A total of 469 boats are kept ready in these four districts.

While 169 relief centres have been set up within the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), 290 have been set up by the district administration of Chengalpattu. Of the 1,181 camps, 660 are in Tiruvallur district. Kancheepuram district has 62 camps.

GCC Commissioner and Collectors of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts apprised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of the measures being taken, ahead of the rains.

In GCC limits, 59 backhoe loaders (aka JCB), 270 tree cutters, 176 water pumps, 130 generators, 115 lorries and 57 pumpsets installed on tractors, among others are ready for deployment. Community kitchens have also been set up.

In Chengalpattu district, 33 multi-departmental committees have been constituted. As many as 102 JCBs, 116 boats, 83 generators, among others are kept ready for deployment. As for Kancheepuram district, 21 multi-departmental committees have been constituted, 276 JCBs, 10 boats, 30 generators, 250 pumps, 43 tree cutters have been deployed.

Of the 469 boats, 317 of them are deployed in Tiruvallur district. Besides constituting 64 multi-departmental committees, 48 medical teams, 121 JCBs, 81 generators, 206 pumps, 154 tree cutters, 31 water lorries, among others, are part of the comprehensive plan.