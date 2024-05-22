Over 1.03 lakh candidates register for engineering admissions through TNEA

Over 1 lakh students have expressed interest in taking up engineering education this year.

Until 6 p.m. of Wednesday 1,03,320 candidates uploaded their certificates to the portal of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions. TNEA2024 committee, which functions under the Directorate of Technical Education, will conduct counselling for admission to the over 400 engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University and the four departments of the University.

TNEA launched the application registration process on May 6. The last date to submit applications is June 6. So far, 1,95,376 candidates have registered their applications and 1,42,867 candidates have paid the registration fee.

With the All India Council for Technical Education permitting colleges to offer courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning, there has been a rush to add seats. Colleges have also started offering courses with various permutations and combinations, driven by market demand.

T.G. Sitharam, who was recently in the city for a meeting of the Education Promotion Society for India, said with engineering course materials being made available in 13 regional languages, including in Tamil, more students were expected to study engineering.

