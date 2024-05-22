GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Over 1.03 lakh candidates register for engineering admissions through TNEA

DoTE conducts single-window counselling for engineering colleges through TNEA committee

Published - May 22, 2024 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Colleges have started offering courses with various permutations and combinations, driven by market demand. File

Colleges have started offering courses with various permutations and combinations, driven by market demand. File

Over 1 lakh students have expressed interest in taking up engineering education this year.

Until 6 p.m. of Wednesday 1,03,320 candidates uploaded their certificates to the portal of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions. TNEA2024 committee, which functions under the Directorate of Technical Education, will conduct counselling for admission to the over 400 engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University and the four departments of the University. 

TNEA launched the application registration process on May 6. The last date to submit applications is June 6. So far, 1,95,376 candidates have registered their applications and 1,42,867 candidates have paid the registration fee.

With the All India Council for Technical Education permitting colleges to offer courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning, there has been a rush to add seats. Colleges have also started offering courses with various permutations and combinations, driven by market demand.

T.G. Sitharam, who was recently in the city for a meeting of the Education Promotion Society for India, said with engineering course materials being made available in 13 regional languages, including in Tamil, more students were expected to study engineering.  

Related Topics

higher education / engineering colleges / College admission

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.