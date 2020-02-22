Over 1,000 volunteers donate blood

The Vellore branch of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) organised a blood donation camp on the Vellore Institute of Technology campus on Friday, where more than 1,000 volunteers including public, students, members of IRC branches and their family members participated and donated blood.

The campaign launched by Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram in the presence of VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan and IRCs Vellore branch secretary C. Indernath at 10 a.m. witnessed a huge number students from schools and colleges in and around the city queuing up to donate blood.

‘Laudable gesture’

Speaking during the inaugural, Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram appreciated the young volunteers who had signed up to express their willingness to save precious lives of people in need.

Doctors and para-medical staff from Government Hospital, Vellore, Sri Narayani Hospital, Sripuram and Christian Medical College Hospital, Vellore co-ordinated with the blood donors and collected blood.

VIT vice-president Sankar G. Viswanathan, IRC chairperson Parvatham and treasurer Baskaran were among others present on the occasion.