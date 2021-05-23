Over 1,000 special buses operated

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 23:43 IST

1,331 special buses transported 65,746 passengers from Chennai on May 22 and 23

To help people reach their native places ahead of the total lockdown, the Transport Department operated over 1,000 special buses from the city to various parts of the State for two days — May 22 and 23. Till Sunday evening, it had operated 1,331 buses, transporting a total of 65,746 passengers.

Transport Minister Raja Kannappan inspected the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR bus terminus at Koyambedu.

The special buses were operated till 11.45 p.m. on Sunday.

