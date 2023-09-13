ADVERTISEMENT

Over 1,000 persons screened at medical camp in Cuddalore

September 13, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The camp, a CSR initiative of NLC India Limited, was organised on the premises of St. Theresa High School at Kattukunankurichi in Cuddalore district

The Hindu Bureau

More than 1,000 persons were screened for various health disorders at a medical camp organised by NLC India Limited (NLCIL) on the premises of St. Theresa High School at Kattukunankurichi in Cuddalore district on Tuesday. The camp was organised under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Samir Swarup, Director, Human Resources of NLCIL inaugurated the camp. According to a press release, about 1,069 persons were screened during the camp. After examination by a team of doctors duly supported by paramedical staff, medicines were distributed free of cost. For diseases requiring further treatment, appropriate advice was given to the patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US