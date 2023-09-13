Over 1,000 persons screened at medical camp in Cuddalore

September 13, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CUDDALORE

More than 1,000 persons were screened for various health disorders at a medical camp organised by NLC India Limited (NLCIL) on the premises of St. Theresa High School at Kattukunankurichi in Cuddalore district on Tuesday. The camp was organised under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Samir Swarup, Director, Human Resources of NLCIL inaugurated the camp. According to a press release, about 1,069 persons were screened during the camp. After examination by a team of doctors duly supported by paramedical staff, medicines were distributed free of cost. For diseases requiring further treatment, appropriate advice was given to the patients.

