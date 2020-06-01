Tamil Nadu

Over 1,000 buses resume operations in Villupuram region

Bus crew being screened at Villupuram on Monday. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Bus crew being screened at Villupuram on Monday. Photo: Special Arrangement.  

But no buses plied to Puducherry; number of commuters considerably low

After a gap of over two months, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Villupuram region, resumed bus services on Monday. Buses to various districts were operated from respective depots in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi. However, the number of commuters was considerably low.

An official said that TNSTC was operating only 50% of its buses and the passenger flow would gradually increase in the next few days. The buses were being operated on the intra-district routes and to select districts. No buses were being operated to Puducherry, he said.

A total of 1,057 buses, including 662 mofussil buses, resumed operations from the region. Of this, as many as 261 buses were operated from Villupuram district followed by 304 in Cuddalore district.

TNSTC has ensured that the buses would reach their destinations before 9 p.m. However, private buses remained off the roads in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.

Public transport has been allowed with several restrictions. The buses must be sanitised at the start and end of every trip and safety masks would remain mandatory for both the crew and the passengers.

The administration has also asked travellers to ensure personal distancing. Standard Operating Procedures had been communicated by the district administration to the heads of bus depots and crew members, the official said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 1:01:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/over-1000-buses-resume-operations-in-villupuram-region/article31720441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY