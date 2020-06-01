Over 1,000 buses resume operations in Villupuram region

After a gap of over two months, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Villupuram region, resumed bus services on Monday. Buses to various districts were operated from respective depots in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi. However, the number of commuters was considerably low.

An official said that TNSTC was operating only 50% of its buses and the passenger flow would gradually increase in the next few days. The buses were being operated on the intra-district routes and to select districts. No buses were being operated to Puducherry, he said.

A total of 1,057 buses, including 662 mofussil buses, resumed operations from the region. Of this, as many as 261 buses were operated from Villupuram district followed by 304 in Cuddalore district.

TNSTC has ensured that the buses would reach their destinations before 9 p.m. However, private buses remained off the roads in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.

Public transport has been allowed with several restrictions. The buses must be sanitised at the start and end of every trip and safety masks would remain mandatory for both the crew and the passengers.

The administration has also asked travellers to ensure personal distancing. Standard Operating Procedures had been communicated by the district administration to the heads of bus depots and crew members, the official said.