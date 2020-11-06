Over 100 scientists from Tamil Nadu among top 2% in the world

CHENNAI

06 November 2020 22:39 IST

Among them is a scientist from a government college, affiliated to Anna University.

Tamil Nadu is home to at least 100 of the top 2% scientists in the world, according to a database developed by Stanford University. The scientists are ranked as per their specialisation, based on the citation scores and the number of papers they have produced so far. The list also provides details of when the scientists published their first and latest research article.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras leads the table with 36 professors featuring in the list. The scientists in the institute have published research articles in acoustics; aerospace and aeronautics; bioinformatics; biomedical engineering; building and construction; chemical engineering; electrical and electronic engineering; energy; environmental engineering; industrial engineering and automobile; materials; mechanical engineering and transmission; medicinal and biomolecular chemistry; nanoscience and nanotechnology; networking and telecommunication; operations research; optoelectronics and photonics; physical chemistry; and electrical and electronic engineering. Seven scientists from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi are also listed.

Among State-run universities are Annamalai University and Bharathiar University with nine and eight scientists respectively. The Central University of Tamil Nadu, Madurai Kamaraj University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Alagappa University and Bharathidasan University have two scientists each whereas Periyar University, Anna University, and University of Madras have one scientist each.

Government college professor

A government college affiliated to Anna University is featured in the list — Pushpavanam Malathy, a faculty member who specialised in energy in Dr. Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology, an autonomous institution. The faculty last published a paper in 2012.

Among the private institutions, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Vellore Institute Technology, Chennai campus, is listed with three scientists; and one scientist from Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Porur, is featured. Bharath Institute of Higher Education with four scientists and Amrita School of Engineering has contributed one scientist.

The list includes ophthalmic hospitals such as Sankara Nethralaya, Aravind Eye Care System each with one scientist and Christian Medical College, Vellore, with eight scientists. A professor from Loyola College has been listed in the field of inorganic and nuclear chemistry.

Five scientists from Pondicherry University in various disciplines find place in the list.