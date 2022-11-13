Over 100 pilgrims, tourists rescued from flash flood in Virudhunagar district wild stream

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel helping pilgrims and tourists to cross Ayyanar stream that witnessed flash flood near Rajapalayam of Virudhunagar district on November 12, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 100 pilgrims and tourists, who were stranded in the forests near Ayyanar stream that witnessed flash floods, were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services and police personnel here on November 12, 2022, Saturday.

The police said men, women and children from in and around Rajapalayam had gone to the Ayyanar temple by crossing the wild stream on the foothills of Western Ghats.

Following sudden downpour in the hilly area on Saturday afternoon, the wild stream witnessed flash floods at around 3 p.m.

After the people alerted the officials, a team of firemen, led by Rajapalayam Station Officer, T. Srinivasan rushed to the spot. More firemen from Sivakasi and Srivilliputtur fire stations also joined them.

The firemen, along with the police personnel, tied ropes across the wild stream and helped the pilgrims and tourists to safely wade through the knee-deep water with strong currents, to cross the stream.

The firemen and the police had to struggle for nearly two hours in the rescue operation.