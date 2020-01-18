Over 100 injured in Jallikattu events across delta districts

Over 100 people were injured in three Jallikattu events in the delta districts of Tiruchi, Karur and Pudukottai on Friday.

In Avarangadu, the event was jointly organised by villagers of Palakurichi, Kalingapatti, Solayamapatti and Keeranipatti. The event, which lasted over five hours, saw as many as 592 bulls released from the vaadivaasal. As many as 289 tamers took to the arena in batches.

Police sources said two among the injured – a tamer and a spectator – were referred to hospitals. The other 41 injured, including 17 tamers, 14 spectators and 10 bull owners, were treated by the medical team deployed at the venue.

Vadakattupatti Poosari, a bull owner, announced a cash prize of ₹1 lakh to the person who manages to tame his bull. However, the animal went untamed.

At Rakshandar Thirumalai in Karur, over 800 bulls, brought in from various districts, were released into the arena. Forty-four bulls were rejected for different reasons after being examined by a veterinary team. A total of 385 tamers participated in the event.

Police said 32 persons were injured, of which eight, including five tamers, were referred to hospitals. The remaining 24 were treated at the venue.

In Pudukottai district, the event was held at Vanniyanviduthi village, with 654 bulls released from the vaadivaasal. Police sources said 29 persons were injured, of which two spectators were referred to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. The other injured, including 21 spectators, were treated on the spot.