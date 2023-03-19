ADVERTISEMENT

Over 100 applications nominate Palaniswami to post of general secretary 

March 19, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

No one opposes his candidature; the scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for March 20

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami moved closer to taking over as the general secretary, with no one opposing his candidature on Sunday, the last day for nominations for the election to the post.

When the nominations closed at 3 p.m., over a hundred nominations were received by the party’s election commissioners, and all of them supported Mr. Palaniswami’s candidature. However, he cannot be declared elected in view of a restraining order passed by the Madras High Court.

A party source said that besides the nomination filed by Mr. Palaniswami, over 100 nominations were received in the past two days. “All of them wanted ‘Edappadiyar’ to become the AIADMK general secretary.” As and when the court allows the declaration of the results, Mr. Palaniswami will become the general secretary, the source contended. The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for March 20.

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who took over the reins of the AIADMK following founder M.G. Ramachandran’s death, had served as the party’s general secretary until her death in 2016. Her aide V.K. Sasikala was elected interim general secretary later that year. But she was unseated in September 2017 by the general council, which abolished the post, calling Jayalalithaa the “eternal general secretary”.

Though former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami initially settled for the posts of coordinator and co-coordinator to jointly lead the party, they fell apart and a general council meeting (under legal challenge), held by Mr. Palaniswami’s supporters in July last year, amended the bylaws to bring back the post of general secretary and made Mr. Palaniswami the interim general secretary.

Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami ended up removing each other from the party’s primary membership. Mr. Palaniswami’s supporters retained control of the party’s head office, and he managed to keep the support of the majority of the office-bearers. Mr. Panneerselvam’s supporters have opposed the election for the post of general secretary and moved the court.

