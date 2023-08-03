Over 10 persons injured in a road accident near Ambur on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway

August 03, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

More than ten persons, mostly local commuters, were injured after a private bus hit a goods lorry from behind on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) near Ambur in Tirupattur on Thursday.

Police said K. Manikandan, 30, was driving the private bus from Vellore to Tirupattur town with 17 commuters when he hit a lorry that was heading to Salem wholesale market from Manga Mandi in Vellore town with a consignment of mangos. The incident happened at Minnur village near at around 12.30 a.m.

Immediately, patrol police and other motorists rescued the injured commuters and others. They were admitted at the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi. Later, three of the injured persons were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri. A case has been filed by Ambur taluk police. Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boy died by a snake bite

Meanwhile, a three-month-old baby boy died after being bitten by a snake in his relative’s house at Rajapalayam hamlet near Odugathur village in Vellore on Thursday. Police said S. Kaniappan ,23, a wage labourer, and his K. Selvi, 21, were living in Arasampattu hamlet in the area. On Thursday, she left her son on the jute mat to sleep before she went to do her routine work in the house. After some time, the boy cried due to pain. Ms. Selvi rushed and saw her son with a snake crawling into the corner of the hut. Immediately, along with relatives, she admitted the boy at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Odugathur. However, later the boy was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore where doctors said that he was brought dead. A case has been filed by Veppankuppam police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.