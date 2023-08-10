August 10, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

In the first round of counselling under the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions committee, as much as 10% of the seats have been taken. A total of 22,761 candidates from the general category, including academic and vocational streams, and those under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students, were called.

This year, 440 colleges are participating, and 1,59,542 seats are available. In the first round, 14,227 have been allotted seats. As many as 42 of the 80 candidates in the general category who scored an aggregate of 200 marks as cut off have chosen Computer Science and Engineering, indicating a continued preference for CSE.

Among the colleges, SSN College of Engineering in Kalavakkam had filled 92.51% of its seats in the first round itself. Of the 523 seats in the self-financing autonomous college, 484 seats have been filled, including the seats in vocational stream and those set aside for government school students.

Anna University’s departments at Madras Institute of Technology, Chromepet, has filled 89.57% of its available seats. Of the 652 seats, 588 have been allotted in the general category. Of the 52 seats for government school students, 41 have been allotted. All 15 seats in the vocational stream are taken.

Anna University’s College of Engineering, Guindy, has filled 89.05% of its sanctioned seats at 839. It has 939 seats and currently 113 are vacant. Career guidance expert R. Ashwin’s analysis showed that of the 20 colleges that filled 50% of seats, most are in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur. A handful of colleges, including self-financing and government colleges from Coimbatore, and the Thiagarajar College of Engineering from Madurai are the only exceptions.

The Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI) Karaikudi is only the second institution to fill over 90% of its seats. “This year too we can expect more than 50,000 seats to remain vacant at the end of the academic counselling,” said Jayaprakash Gandhi, educational consultant.

Chennai Institute of Technology in Kundrathur managed to fill 84.53% of its seats and the new college the group launched last year, the non-autonomous Chennai Institute of Technology and Applied Research Sarathy Nagar Puthuper Village Kundrathur, has filled 74.46% seats. “It is an indication of the confidence students placed in the college,” said A. Ramesh, college principal.

Candidates who got provisional allotment through upward option may join colleges before August 14. The fee the candidates paid and the certificates they surrendered to the TNEA Facilitation Centres would be sent to the respective colleges, said officials.

COLLEGE TOTAL SEATS ALLOTTED PERCENTAGE FILLED Autonomous 101 61,324 13,560 22.11% Non-autonomous: 339 98,218 2,553 2.60% University Departments 4 2,317 1,815 78.33% Government Aided Colleges 3 2,458 1,,947 79.21%

