Over 10 commuters injured in bus accident near Ambur

May 05, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Over 10 commuters were injured after the driver of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus rammed the bridge along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Sunday.

Police said K. Sakthivel, driver of the government bus, lost control of the vehicle while trying to leave the terminus in Ambur after picking up commuters.

In the impact, the front portion of the bus was completely damaged. The bus was heading to Vellore town from Tirupattur depot with around 30 passengers. Immediately, residents and motorists rescued the injured commuters and the bus crew. They also alerted Ambur town police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in the town. A case has been registered. Doctors at the hospital said all injured persons sustained minor injuries and were out of danger. Further investigation is on, police said.

