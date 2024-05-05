ADVERTISEMENT

Over 10 commuters injured in bus accident near Ambur

May 05, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged in the accident. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 10 commuters were injured after the driver of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus rammed the bridge along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Ambur town in Tirupattur on Sunday.

Police said K. Sakthivel, driver of the government bus, lost control of the vehicle while trying to leave the terminus in Ambur after picking up commuters.

In the impact, the front portion of the bus was completely damaged. The bus was heading to Vellore town from Tirupattur depot with around 30 passengers.   Immediately, residents and motorists rescued the injured commuters and the bus crew. They also alerted Ambur town police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in the town. A case has been registered. Doctors at the hospital said all injured persons sustained minor injuries and were out of danger. Further investigation is on, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US