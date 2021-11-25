Over 1 lakh to benefit from nine pension schemes in T.N.

Chief Minister launches distribution of orders to beneficiaries

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched the distribution of orders granting old age pension (OAP) to 1.01 lakh new beneficiaries under nine schemes. Over 33.31 lakh persons were already benefiting from these schemes across the State.

While 48,077 new beneficiaries will benefit from the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, 1,359 have been included to benefit from the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme. A total of 4,346 will additionally benefit from the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme.

Under the Differently Abled Pension Scheme, 14,739 more beneficiaries have been included, and 28,209 will be additionally covered under the Destitute Widow Pension Scheme. While 2,397 more will benefit from the Chief Minister’s Uzhavar Padhukappu Thittam, 1,732 have been included in the Destitute/Deserted Wives Pension Scheme.

While 554 will be granted pension under the Pension to Poor Unmarried Women of age 50 years and above Scheme, 61 will benefit from the Pension Scheme for Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps, an official release said.

The State government has sanctioned a sum of ₹4,807.56 crore for these schemes during 2021-22.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant and Commissioner of Social Security Schemes N. Venkatachalam were also present.