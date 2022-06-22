Over 1 lakh students register for counselling
As many as 64,896 aspirants registered for admission process to government arts and science colleges under the single window system on the first day the portal was opened.
Around four lakh seats are available for counselling.
Meanwhile 48,955 students have registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 committee’s single window counselling process. While 19,438 candidates have made the payment, 4,403 candidates have uploaded the certificates.
