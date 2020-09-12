Tamil Nadu

Over 1 lakh cancer patients have received treatment in Tamil Nadu since March, Minister says

A total of 1,31,352 persons received cancer-related medical treatment in outpatient departments in government hospitals and government medical college hospitals in the State from March to date, according to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar. Of these patients, 48,647 were admitted for treatment.

In a press release, the Minister said efforts were being taken to provide uninterrupted medical care for cancer patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 2,191 patients underwent surgery including for breast cancer and head and neck cancers. A total of 27,721 persons underwent chemotherapy and 11,678 persons underwent radiation therapy, while 6,664 persons received treatment through pain and palliative units. As many as 250 cancer patients, who tested positive for COVID-19, were also treated.

To ensure that treatment was uninterrupted for patients during the COVID-19 lockdown period, the State government’s 102 vehicle service was utilised to take patients from their homes to the hospitals and drop them back after treatment. As many as 1,396 patients benefited from this vehicle service from March to date, the Minister said.

