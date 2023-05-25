Over 1 lakh applicants upload certificates for engineering counselling

May 25, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 1,01,342 candidates have uploaded their certificates in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2023 website.

So far, of the 1,89,881 applicants who have registered for counselling through single window system, 1,39,953 candidates have paid the registration fee.

TNEA began issuing applications for engineering counselling and admission for 2023-24 on May 5. At least 446 engineering colleges in the State are expected to participate in the counselling process. Earlier, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi had indicated that the State may have around 2.07 lakh seats, including those filled under the management quota.

Sportspersons who have applied under the sports category must come to the Guindy campus of Anna University for certificate verification. The phase 1 schedule has been uploaded on the TNEA website, www.tneaonline.org .

Candidates should report in person with the original certificates and two photocopies at the Centre for Entrance Examinations, annex building. Candidates will receive SMS to their registered mobile number and via email. The second phase will be announced later, an official said.

The counselling process will begin on July 2. The last date for issue of applications is June 4 and the last date to upload certificates is June 9. TNEA will release random numbers for all applicants on June 6. The certificate verification process will begin from June 5 and continue till June 20.

