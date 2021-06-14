Over 1 crore people in T.N. vaccinated: Medical Minister

Efforts on to vaccinate all eligible in Nilgiris by June-end

Over 1 crore people have been vaccinated in the State so far and the government is making efforts to vaccinate the eligible population in the Nilgiris by June end, Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

By Sunday, 1,01,30,594 people had been inoculated in Tamil Nadu. The State has received 1,10,41,030 doses so far, including those purchased by the State, he said.

The State has 5,39,780 doses, which it expects to use up in two days. After inspecting health facilities in Villupuram with Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi and Minister for Backward Classes S.S. Sivasankar, Mr. Subramanian said he had inspected primary health centres in the district.

“The aim is to fully vaccinate the tribal and eligible population in the smaller districts with a lower population,” he told reporters after inspecting government hospital in Gingee.

After the State exhausts its stock of vaccines in two days, it will wait for its June quota from the Union government, he said.

The Medical Department would vaccinate around 21,000 eligible tribals in the Nilgiris and plantation workers in the coming days. “We hope to declare the Nilgiris a fully vaccinated district by June end,” he said. This will be followed by Ariyalur and Perambalur — smaller districts that have low population.

Efforts are on to provide ID cards to all tribals to enable them to get vaccinated, he said.

Mr. Subramanian added that the number of infected continued to drop in several districts. In two of the 37 districts, fresh cases were below 100; and in 28 districts it was below 500. Five districts reported over 500 infections daily and two others over 1,000.