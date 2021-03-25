‘Outside’ support

First it was a Tamil student studying medicine in Russia; now, a German veterinarian has taken to social media to support DMK Thondamuthur candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy. In the first video, the student said why he was seeking votes for the candidate and had wished him well. In the second one, Ilse Kohler-Rollefson said she visited Mr. Senapathy’s farm in Kangayam and was impressed with his work. She wished him well after learning that he was running for office. Both videos have gained traction.
Karthik Madhavan
COIMBATORE,
March 25, 2021
