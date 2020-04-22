Outside Chennai, close to 40 lakh people in urban containment zones

The 300 containment zones in urban local bodies (ULBs) other than Chennai house 39.5 lakh people.

Of these, around 18.4 lakh people are living in 72 containment zones located across 14 Municipal Corporations (barring Chennai); 17.5 lakh people in 129 such zones across 121 Municipalities and 3.6 lakh in 99 zones of 528 town panchayats of the State.

Among the Municipal Corporations, Tiruppur accounts for the maximum number of people covered under containment zones with around 4.17 lakh people, followed by Coimbatore with 3.68 lakh people and Vellore with 2.78 lakh.

As many as 43,656 persons are under home quarantine in all ULBs, of whom 27,432 are in the Erode Municipal Corporation alone. The town panchayats have the lowest number with, 707; Municipalities have 10,711 and Municipal Corporations 32,238.

According to a senior official of the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, the 300 zones are being monitored by 264 medical officers; an equal number of sanitary inspectors or officers, 177 nodal officers and 23,855 workers, drawn from various institutions such as anganwadi centres and self-help groups.

Urban local bodies have a stock of 4.35 lakh masks; 2.53 pairs of gloves and about 42,000 personal protective equipment (PPE).