Outflow from Mettur dam reduced

The discharge was reduced on Monday owing to rain.

The outflow from Mettur dam was reduced on Monday to 7,000 cusecs of water.

According to officials from Public Works Department, the water level at the dam was 72.97 feet against a total scale of 120 feet. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 35,304mcft and the dam received an inflow of 10,277 cusecs of water. The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river for irrigation in the delta region was reduced from 16,000 cusecs of water to 7,000 cusecs of water from 11 a.m on Monday owing to recent rains. The discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 750 cusecs of water.