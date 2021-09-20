Tamil Nadu

Outflow from Mettur dam reduced

Water being released through East-West canal from Mettur dam in Salem district in Tamil Nadu. File.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The outflow from Mettur dam was reduced on Monday to 7,000 cusecs of water.

According to officials from Public Works Department, the water level at the dam was 72.97 feet against a total scale of 120 feet. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 35,304mcft and the dam received an inflow of 10,277 cusecs of water. The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river for irrigation in the delta region was reduced from 16,000 cusecs of water to 7,000 cusecs of water from 11 a.m on Monday owing to recent rains. The discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 750 cusecs of water.


