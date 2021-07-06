Tamil Nadu

Outflow from Mettur dam reduced

The outflow from Mettur dam for irrigation in the delta region was reduced on Tuesday morning.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the discharge from the dam was reduced from 15,000 cusecs of water to 12,000 cusecs due to recent rains. On Tuesday, the water level at the dam was 78.31 ft against a total capacity of 120 ft. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 40,293 mcft and the dam received an inflow 674 cusecs of water. The discharge from the dam was reduced to 12,000 cusecs of water from 9 a.m on Tuesday.


