Tamil Nadu

Outflow from Mettur dam reduced to 5,000 cusecs

The outflow from Mettur dam for irrigation in the delta region was reduced late on Monday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the discharge from the dam was reduced from 8,000 cusecs of water to 5,000 cusecs due to recent rains.

On Tuesday, the water level at the dam was 73.02 ft against a total scale of 120 ft. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 35,349 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 1,479 cusecs of water. The discharge was reduced to 5,000 cusecs of water from 9.30 p.m on Monday.


