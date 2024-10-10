Outdoor activities can reduce ‘progression of myopia’

One in three children across the world could need corrective glasses to help them see objects at a distance clearly in around two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent analysis of studies across the world has predicted that by 2050, a third of children and adolescents in the world could have difficulty reading without glasses. The worst affected could be children and adolescents in East Asia.

The analysis finds that women more than men and almost half the adolescents and nearly half the high school students could suffer from myopia or shortsightedness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The analysis was published in a recent edition of the British Medical Journal. It estimates that global incidence of myopia could exceed 740 million cases in another 25 years. The predictions are based on 276 studies involving over 54 lakh participants across 50 countries.

Rising prevalence

Researchers found a gradual increase in the prevalence from 1990 to 2023; it ranged from 24.32% to 39.91%. The study projected a rise to 36.59% by 2040 and 39.80% by 2050. Myopia is prevalent in 47% of East Asian adolescents and 45.71% of high school students. The study is titled ‘Global Prevalence, Trend, and Projection of Myopia in Children and Adolescents from 1990 to 2050: A Comprehensive Systematic Review and Meta-analysis.’

Sankara Nethralaya’s chairman and director of the paediatric ophthalmology department, T.S. Surendran, and his colleague, V. Abinaya, blame it on changing lifestyles and environmental factors. While genetics, inheriting the condition from parents, does have a role, “reduced outdoor activity, excessive screen time, and disrupted sleep patterns have emerged as significant contributors,” Dr. Surendran said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital has seen a steady increase in the number of children reporting problems in viewing distant objects. “The extended periods of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic increased reliance on digital devices, leading to a spike in myopia rates,” he adds.

Inactivity plays a role

“There has been an increase in myopia after COVID, and it is around 16 to 18% for the past two years,” he says, adding: “This is mainly due to children remaining indoors and an increase in usage of smartphones.”

Can parents or teachers identify the condition before it escalates? Yes, say doctors. When children with poor sight narrow their eyes to see a distant object or squint for a clearer view or refuse to comply with the teacher’s instructions to copy what has been written on the blackboard, it should trigger concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ophthalmologists also look for specific changes in a child’s behaviour. “Warning signs such as frequent eye rubbing, recurrent styes, squinting, or holding objects very close to the face should not be overlooked. Promoting healthier lifestyle habits such as limiting screen time, ensuring adequate sleep, and encouraging regular exposure to natural sunlight can mitigate the rapid progression of myopia,” he adds.

Eye care education

V. Mohan, chairman and medical director of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, calls for a multifaceted approach with public health officials implementing eye care education, encouraging outdoor activities, and reducing screen time. Schools should proactively change the curriculum to include outdoor activities. “For parents and schools, creating balanced schedules that limit close-up work and promote breaks can help mitigate the risk,” he says. “It is essential to prioritise preventive measures and innovative treatment strategies such as orthokeratology and low-dose atropine eye drops” that are gaining attention, he adds.

R. Venkatesh, chief medical officer at Aravind Eye Hospital, Pondicherry, says, “We are seeing a significant increase of myopia diagnosis in the last 2-3 years in our paediatric clinics and school screening camps.” The hospital has taken up educating parents to get children to play outside to control myopia and is recommending special glasses (MyoSmart glasses) to control the progression of the condition.

School managements should ensure children play during the physical education periods, and parents should limit children’s usage of digital devices, especially phones and tablets, he says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.