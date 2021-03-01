Oust AIADMK-BJP combine: Brinda Karat

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat here on Sunday said it is time to say goodbye to the AIADMK-BJP alliance as the governments led by them had only brought in sorrow in the lives of the common man.
Speaking at a public meeting at Palayamkottai, she said in the next few weeks, divisive forces from New Delhi would start coming to Tamil Nadu to campaign.
Under the pretext of ‘one India’, they have been trying to divide people, she charged and cautioned the voters of Tamil Nadu against falling prey to them.
Favouring friends
The BJP had only favoured their friends who had managed to amass wealth even during the pandemic.
When the whole world was rattled by the pandemic, in India, a few corporate houses had enjoyed concessions to the tune of crores of rupees. On the other hand, citing the same pandemic, the governments at the Centre and in Tamil Nadu, had not even paid the MGNREGA workers their dues.
The AIADMK government had only paid ₹191 per day to the workers instead of ₹256, she said and added that in the last six months, with the coffers going empty, the workers had not been paid what was due to them.
