Cyclone Nivar | Our steps helped minimise damage: CM

Farmers will be suitably compensated, says Palaniswami as he inspects damage

Proactive measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government and the round-the-clock monitoring of the situation soon after the India Meteorological Department issued a cyclone warning helped to minimise the damage caused by Cyclone Nivar, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday.

Briefing reporters after touring Cuddalore district to assess damage, he said that besides the collaboration between State and Central government agencies, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar stayed overnight at the control room at Ezhilagam and shared with him (the Chief Minister) the inputs received from the districts that were likely to be impacted. This helped to pass appropriate instructions to the district administration to handle the situation.

“We were anxious during the last two days, but fortunately there was no major damage. The government gave necessary directions to the Collectors in advance,” he said.

“The India Meteorological Department had said Cuddalore district would be severely affected by Cyclone Nivar. But because of the precautionary measures taken by the State government, the impact has been minimised,” he said in response to a question.

As for compensation to farmers whose crops were submerged or damaged, Mr. Palaniswami reiterated that most farmers had already availed themselves of crop insurance as advised by the Agriculture Secretary. The government would facilitate insurance compensation to them. As for those who had not taken any crop insurance cover, the State would compensate them from the State Disaster Relief Fund.

The preliminary assessment made by the district administration showed that water had entered 1,618 hectares of land where various crops, including paddy and banana, were cultivated, he said. A detailed enumeration would be carried out to arrive at the right quantum of damage.

On his arrival, the Chief Minister drove to Reddichavadi-Keezhkumaramangalam and interacted with farmers. He visited damaged banana plantations. He then visited a relief camp at Devanampattinam and distributed essentials. He also visited the harbour at Cuddalore Old Town. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Minister for Industries M.C. Sampath, Principal Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Collector Chandrasekhar Sakhamuri.