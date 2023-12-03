‘Our State Our Taste’ event sees enthusiastic turnout in Tirunelveli

December 03, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition presented by Gold Winner saw an enthusiastic turnout during the preliminary round held in Tirunelveli on Sunday. A multitude of participants showcased their culinary skills.

In this contest, participants were tasked with preparing a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpreting a classic recipe. The simplicity of the rules belied the challenging nature of the task, leading to a fierce competition among the contestants.

Srimathi emerged as the winner of this round, wowing the judges with prawn kari, carrot halwa, curd rice, veg kabab etc.

M. Sherin Lathief, who secured the first runner-up position, gave a good fight by bringing chicken biriyani, chicken 65 etc.

D Suba, the second runner up, had made siruthaniya puttu and 12 other dishes. Lihana Labitha, also a second runner up, brought coconut milk rice, coconut pudding and 13 other dishes

Celebrity Chef Damu along with Ms. Maheswari, Marketing Department Gold Winner, Mr. Santhanam - ASM, Mr. Muthukumar - sales officer of RKG Ghee, Mr. Arun - TL from Butterfly, Ms. Saranya – Head of Marketing TN at Elite Foods and Mr. Shakthivel - Manager of Hotel Aryaas.

The final showdown will take place in Chennai on December 16. Chef Damu will judge the dishes prepared by the competitors and declare the winners. The grand prize for the contest is set at ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

