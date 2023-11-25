‘Our State Our Taste’ event sees enthusiastic turnout in Thoothukudi

November 25, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Thoothukudi

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition presented by Gold Winner saw an enthusiastic turnout during the preliminary round held in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

In this contest, participants were tasked with preparing a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpreting a classic recipe. The simplicity of the rules belied the challenging nature of the task, leading to a fierce competition among the contestants.

A. Selva Rani emerged as winner of this round, wowing the judges with prawn biriyani, crab gravy, fish chukka, fish gravy etc..

Sasi Malar who secured the first runner-up position gave a good fight by bringing fish, chicken biriyani and mutton varieties. S. Tulasi Meera 2nd runner up brought fish puttu, fish gravy etc.

Celebrity Chef Damu along with Sekar Roshan Agency Distributor of Golf Winner, Arun partner of RKG Ghee, K. Subramaniyam Perl Appliances and Vel Murugan ASM from Butterfly, Saranya – Head of Marketing, TN at Elite Foods, a representative from DBS Bank India Limited.

The final showdown will take place in Chennai on December 16. Chef Damu will judge the dishes prepared by the competitors and declare the winners. The grand prize for the contest is set at ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹ 60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

